1785 Strawvalley Rd

Home Totally Renovated * All New Kitchen With Granite Counters, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, etc. * Two Master Suites, One On Main Level With Its Own Stepless Entry (Great For Elderly Family Member) & One Master Bedroom Upstairs * Both Master Suites Have Walk In Closets With Private Baths * Large Family Room With Brick Fireplace & Sliding Glass Doors To Patio * Separate Dining Room * All New Paint In and Out * Large Laundry Room * 2 Car Garage With Extra Parking Pad In Drive Way * No HOA * Convenient Location With Easy Access To Hwy 316, Hwy 85 and 3 Miles from The Mall of Georgia