1785 Strawvalley Rd
Last updated December 1 2019 at 5:23 PM

1785 Strawvalley Rd

1785 Strawvalley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1785 Strawvalley Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home Totally Renovated * All New Kitchen With Granite Counters, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, etc. * Two Master Suites, One On Main Level With Its Own Stepless Entry (Great For Elderly Family Member) & One Master Bedroom Upstairs * Both Master Suites Have Walk In Closets With Private Baths * Large Family Room With Brick Fireplace & Sliding Glass Doors To Patio * Separate Dining Room * All New Paint In and Out * Large Laundry Room * 2 Car Garage With Extra Parking Pad In Drive Way * No HOA * Convenient Location With Easy Access To Hwy 316, Hwy 85 and 3 Miles from The Mall of Georgia

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Strawvalley Rd have any available units?
1785 Strawvalley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1785 Strawvalley Rd have?
Some of 1785 Strawvalley Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Strawvalley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Strawvalley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Strawvalley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1785 Strawvalley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1785 Strawvalley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Strawvalley Rd offers parking.
Does 1785 Strawvalley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Strawvalley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Strawvalley Rd have a pool?
No, 1785 Strawvalley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Strawvalley Rd have accessible units?
No, 1785 Strawvalley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Strawvalley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1785 Strawvalley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 Strawvalley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1785 Strawvalley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
