1783 Great Shoals Cir

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Move In Ready and Great Condition! Large 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home in Lawrenceville! The living room is spacious with high ceilings and an elegant fireplace. Open layout kitchen with TONS of counter/cabinet space with all appliances and a spacious pantry. Spacious dining area and separate family room. One Bedroom and full bath on main. Top level features an Oversized master w/ trey ceilings. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Full unfinished basement as well. Nice deck great for entertaining. 2 car garage. Swim/Tennis Community! Don't miss out! Call today to schedule a showing. 404-800-3130. Krystle Alexander