Gwinnett County, GA
1783 Great Shoals Cir
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1783 Great Shoals Cir

1783 Great Shoals Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1783 Great Shoals Drive Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move In Ready and Great Condition! Large 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home in Lawrenceville! The living room is spacious with high ceilings and an elegant fireplace. Open layout kitchen with TONS of counter/cabinet space with all appliances and a spacious pantry. Spacious dining area and separate family room. One Bedroom and full bath on main. Top level features an Oversized master w/ trey ceilings. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Full unfinished basement as well. Nice deck great for entertaining. 2 car garage. Swim/Tennis Community! Don't miss out! Call today to schedule a showing. 404-800-3130. Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1783 Great Shoals Cir have any available units?
1783 Great Shoals Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1783 Great Shoals Cir have?
Some of 1783 Great Shoals Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1783 Great Shoals Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1783 Great Shoals Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1783 Great Shoals Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1783 Great Shoals Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1783 Great Shoals Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1783 Great Shoals Cir offers parking.
Does 1783 Great Shoals Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1783 Great Shoals Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1783 Great Shoals Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1783 Great Shoals Cir has a pool.
Does 1783 Great Shoals Cir have accessible units?
No, 1783 Great Shoals Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1783 Great Shoals Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1783 Great Shoals Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1783 Great Shoals Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1783 Great Shoals Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
