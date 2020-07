Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC, THIS TRULY BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH PRIVATE BACK YARD IS A PERFECT HOME FOR A BIG FAMILY. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER W/SITTING ROOM & DOUBLE TREY. KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOKS GREAT ROOM. BE SURE TO SEE THIS ONE BEFORE MAKING YOUR DECISION.