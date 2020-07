Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool carpet

"This is a Single-Family Home located at 158 Shadowbrooke Circle, Loganville GA. 158 Shadowbrooke Cir has 4 beds, 2 ½ baths, and approximately 2,100 square feet. The property was built in 2003. The home has been comppletely renovated with new paint and carpet throughout. Home has a wonderful, private screened porch on the back of the home! " 78 East to Left on Skyland Drive, Left on Oak Grove Road, 1st Right onto Shadowbrooke Drive, Left onto Shadowbrooke Circle.