Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a three bedroom home for rent. There is a living room, kitchen, eating area, two full baths, and three bedrooms. Fenced in Yard.

There is a two car garage.

Auto showing at Rently.com property ID# 1334316

For more information, please contact our office at 770-925-7259 or 770-993-4663 mshinc@bellsouth.net, or www.RentingMyWay.com



Now offering online applications at www.RentingMyWay.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.