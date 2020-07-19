All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:53 PM

1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest

1563 Rockbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1563 Rockbridge Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 sided brick ranch home in the Parkview school district has been beautifully maintained. This home features hardwood floors a remodeled elegant master bathroom with a walk in shower. It has a spectacular private backyard with a large deck for great outdoor living. This home can either be a 2 bedroom with 2 living rooms or a 3 bedroom with one living room house.This home is a must see and will not last long. Good credit is a must. Only small pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest have any available units?
1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest have?
Some of 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
