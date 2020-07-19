1563 Rockbridge Road Southwest

Amenities

This 4 sided brick ranch home in the Parkview school district has been beautifully maintained. This home features hardwood floors a remodeled elegant master bathroom with a walk in shower. It has a spectacular private backyard with a large deck for great outdoor living. This home can either be a 2 bedroom with 2 living rooms or a 3 bedroom with one living room house.This home is a must see and will not last long. Good credit is a must. Only small pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now

