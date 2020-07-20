All apartments in Gwinnett County
1531 Park Knoll Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1531 Park Knoll Trail

1531 Park Knoll Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Park Knoll Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 side brick beauty Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath home gorgeous kitchen. A must see in a great location, close to everything. New roof, new garage door, new hot water Heater, new paint, new carpet, well taken care home, very efficient house, less utilities bill to care for. Formal dining room, guest bedroom with full bath on the main, loft with fireplace upstairs, Lovely master suite with trey ceiling and private bath. Two fireplaces. Excellent neighborhood, Moving ready. Better school district. Near Park, Shopping, Schools.Motivated seller. Bring offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Park Knoll Trail have any available units?
1531 Park Knoll Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1531 Park Knoll Trail have?
Some of 1531 Park Knoll Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Park Knoll Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Park Knoll Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Park Knoll Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Park Knoll Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1531 Park Knoll Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Park Knoll Trail offers parking.
Does 1531 Park Knoll Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 Park Knoll Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Park Knoll Trail have a pool?
No, 1531 Park Knoll Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Park Knoll Trail have accessible units?
No, 1531 Park Knoll Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Park Knoll Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Park Knoll Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 Park Knoll Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 Park Knoll Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
