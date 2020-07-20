1531 Park Knoll Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 4 side brick beauty Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath home gorgeous kitchen. A must see in a great location, close to everything. New roof, new garage door, new hot water Heater, new paint, new carpet, well taken care home, very efficient house, less utilities bill to care for. Formal dining room, guest bedroom with full bath on the main, loft with fireplace upstairs, Lovely master suite with trey ceiling and private bath. Two fireplaces. Excellent neighborhood, Moving ready. Better school district. Near Park, Shopping, Schools.Motivated seller. Bring offer.