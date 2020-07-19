Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This newly available turn-key home is bright, cheery, and less than 5 minutes to downtown Lawrenceville and highway access. Since lawn maintenance is included, you will have more valuable time for hobbies, family, and friends. Clean and cozy gas fireplace in the main living room creates the perfect environment for movie night and entertaining guests. Wide open eat-in kitchen comes with black appliances, pantry, and tons of cabinet space, so you will never fall short of kitchen storage space. Huge master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms makes this a home suitable for any size family. Host cookouts or play dates in the the private, fully fenced back yard with walkout patio. Living in Alcovy Falls means relishing in fantastic neighborhood amenities such as the swimming pool, tennis courts, and club house.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1527-alcovy-falls-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.