Gwinnett County, GA
1527 Alcovy Falls Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1527 Alcovy Falls Dr

1527 Alcovy Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Alcovy Falls Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This newly available turn-key home is bright, cheery, and less than 5 minutes to downtown Lawrenceville and highway access. Since lawn maintenance is included, you will have more valuable time for hobbies, family, and friends. Clean and cozy gas fireplace in the main living room creates the perfect environment for movie night and entertaining guests. Wide open eat-in kitchen comes with black appliances, pantry, and tons of cabinet space, so you will never fall short of kitchen storage space. Huge master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms makes this a home suitable for any size family. Host cookouts or play dates in the the private, fully fenced back yard with walkout patio. Living in Alcovy Falls means relishing in fantastic neighborhood amenities such as the swimming pool, tennis courts, and club house.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1527-alcovy-falls-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

