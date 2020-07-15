1442 Hartman Drive Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Introducing 1442 Hartman Drive. Located in highly sought-after Rivermist Subdivision. 4 Bedroom plus BONUS ROOM, 2.5 Bathroom. Formal Living room (potential office space), Dining Room, Family room, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast Room. Porch & deck overlooking large backyard.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.