Gwinnett County, GA
1442 Hartman Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1442 Hartman Drive Southwest

1442 Hartman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Hartman Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Introducing 1442 Hartman Drive. Located in highly sought-after Rivermist Subdivision. 4 Bedroom plus BONUS ROOM, 2.5 Bathroom. Formal Living room (potential office space), Dining Room, Family room, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast Room. Porch & deck overlooking large backyard.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest have any available units?
1442 Hartman Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Hartman Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Hartman Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
