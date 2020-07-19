All apartments in Gwinnett County
1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast

1421 Still Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Still Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom on the main. Very large master bedroom (upstairs) with trey ceiling, ceiling fan, huge walk-in closet. Beautiful master bath w/ garden Jacuzzi tub, tile flooring, separate shower. 3 additional large bedrooms upstairs. Main floor social areas feature open-floor plan, w/ hardwood flooring throughout dining room, living room, kitchen, and family room. Kitchen has granite countertops, stone backsplashes, double stainless steel sink (w/ garbage disposal). Laundry room downstairs. Stone-faced gas fireplace in family room. Large fenced backyard. Brick front exterior, cement siding on other sides.

This home will be available on or around 11/21/2018.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast have any available units?
1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast have?
Some of 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
