1421 Still Ridge Lane Southeast

Amenities
4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom on the main. Very large master bedroom (upstairs) with trey ceiling, ceiling fan, huge walk-in closet. Beautiful master bath w/ garden Jacuzzi tub, tile flooring, separate shower. 3 additional large bedrooms upstairs. Main floor social areas feature open-floor plan, w/ hardwood flooring throughout dining room, living room, kitchen, and family room. Kitchen has granite countertops, stone backsplashes, double stainless steel sink (w/ garbage disposal). Laundry room downstairs. Stone-faced gas fireplace in family room. Large fenced backyard. Brick front exterior, cement siding on other sides.
This home will be available on or around 11/21/2018.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.