Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*******GREAT NEW PRICE FOR QUICK MOVE-IN**********BEAUTIFUL HOME READY FOR MOVE-IN NOW! 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND FINISHED STORAGE ROOM OVER GARAGE! STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN **LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT!** 2 CAR GARAGE! FABULOUS HOME....WILL NOT LAST! PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED AT MOVE-IN. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED.