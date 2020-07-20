1370 Hillary Cove Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW** Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located highly sought after location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition to great schools, enjoy this freshly painted home featuring a spacious family room and separate dining, open kitchen features black appliances and breakfast area. Laundry room on main level. Huge Master suite with sitting area and his/her walk-in closets. Master bath features garden tub, separate shower and double vanities. Hurry in now this one will not last long!