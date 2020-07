Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Newer home construction on an unfinished basement. Taylor Morrison's Briar floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. Welcome into this spacious home dining room has transom windows and flows beautifully into the family/great room great space for family entertaining. Both have view to the Kitchen, granite island for additional seating area, stained cabinets, breakfast nook all appliances are installed including the refrigerator.