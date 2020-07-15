All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1319 Star Water Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1319 Star Water Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

1319 Star Water Drive

1319 Star Water Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1319 Star Water Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6007431058 ---- COMING SOON! Spacious 2 story house with large master suite and 3 secondary bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large kitchen with island and stained cabinets that overlooks the Family Room. Resort style amenities including large pool, lighted tennis courts, playground & club house. Schools: E-Alcovia; M-Dacula; H-Dacula Directions: I-85N to GA Hwy 316 E. Turn right at Cedars Rd. Cross over Winder Hwy (Hwy 29) & Cedars Rd becomes Rock House Road. The Springs at Rockhouse is on the left. AVAILABLE SOON! This property is vacant but is under renovations and should be ready for self touring around May 24TH, 2019. Pets: One small dog under 25 lbs may be considered. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part-time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Star Water Drive have any available units?
1319 Star Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1319 Star Water Drive have?
Some of 1319 Star Water Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Star Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Star Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Star Water Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Star Water Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Star Water Drive offer parking?
No, 1319 Star Water Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Star Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Star Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Star Water Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1319 Star Water Drive has a pool.
Does 1319 Star Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 1319 Star Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Star Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 Star Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Star Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 Star Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College