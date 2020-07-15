1319 Star Water Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6007431058 ---- COMING SOON! Spacious 2 story house with large master suite and 3 secondary bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large kitchen with island and stained cabinets that overlooks the Family Room. Resort style amenities including large pool, lighted tennis courts, playground & club house. Schools: E-Alcovia; M-Dacula; H-Dacula Directions: I-85N to GA Hwy 316 E. Turn right at Cedars Rd. Cross over Winder Hwy (Hwy 29) & Cedars Rd becomes Rock House Road. The Springs at Rockhouse is on the left. AVAILABLE SOON! This property is vacant but is under renovations and should be ready for self touring around May 24TH, 2019. Pets: One small dog under 25 lbs may be considered. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part-time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.