Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home features a large open floor plan with a separate dining room, family room with marble fireplace, and kitchen with tile floors and white cabinets. The master bedroom has an ensuite with a garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. The fenced in backyard has a large patio.