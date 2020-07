Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

iGreat location, This home is ready for rent for your family! freshly painted inside and out, new carpet, new appliances. Bright two story great room, cozy large family with a fireplace, kitchen features white cabinets, new stove and dishwasher will include the refrigerator. Large master suite with separate tub and shower, ample closet space, additional bedrooms are spacious. Very close proximity to shopping and mayor roads. Please text listing agent! Thanks!