Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW

1198 Grassy Oat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1198 Grassy Oat Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful Town home. Close distance to park, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Open Floor plan with a gourmet kitchen which opens to the Great Room. Hardwood Floors throughout on main level /separate dining room. Master suite has trey ceilings, fireplace, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub w/ spacious walk in closet. Lower level suite has 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and a wet bar. Home has 2 decks, an upper and lower (screened in), perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Front entry 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW have any available units?
1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW have?
Some of 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW offers parking.
Does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW have a pool?
No, 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1198 Grassy Oat Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
