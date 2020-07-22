1146 Kings Arm Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great opportunity to rent a Spacious and Beautiful Family home on private cul-de-sac lot! Main level features beautiful hardwood floors. Large Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Renovated Kitchen with Granite countertops, eat-in dining area and view into a sunken family room. 1 bedroom w/ built-in storage and half bath. Top-level features a spacious master bedroom w/ master spa bath featuring a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. You will love spending time on the back patio overlooking the fenced-in backyard. Pet-Friendly. Pet fee will apply. Storage building and hot-tub remain with the home! 2 car garage. Wonderful community amenities including swimming pool, lighted tennis and playground for the kids!