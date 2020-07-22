All apartments in Gwinnett County
1146 Kings Arm Court
1146 Kings Arm Court

1146 Kings Arm Court · No Longer Available
1146 Kings Arm Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity to rent a Spacious and Beautiful Family home on private cul-de-sac lot! Main level features beautiful hardwood floors. Large Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Renovated Kitchen with Granite countertops, eat-in dining area and view into a sunken family room. 1 bedroom w/ built-in storage and half bath. Top-level features a spacious master bedroom w/ master spa bath featuring a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom is spacious w/ ample closet space. You will love spending time on the back patio overlooking the fenced-in backyard. Pet-Friendly. Pet fee will apply. Storage building and hot-tub remain with the home! 2 car garage. Wonderful community amenities including swimming pool, lighted tennis and playground for the kids!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1146 Kings Arm Court have any available units?
1146 Kings Arm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1146 Kings Arm Court have?
Some of 1146 Kings Arm Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Kings Arm Court currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Kings Arm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Kings Arm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Kings Arm Court is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Kings Arm Court offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Kings Arm Court offers parking.
Does 1146 Kings Arm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Kings Arm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Kings Arm Court have a pool?
Yes, 1146 Kings Arm Court has a pool.
Does 1146 Kings Arm Court have accessible units?
No, 1146 Kings Arm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Kings Arm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Kings Arm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 Kings Arm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 Kings Arm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
