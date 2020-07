Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Huge ranch home with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room. Bonus room can be used as 5th bedroom. Home offers an open floor-plan, spacious fenced-in back yard and high ceilings in the living area. Separate dining room and eat-in kitchen area. New carpet in secondary bedrooms, new flooring in master bath and laundry room.