Apartment List
/
GA
/
gainesville
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM

20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
28 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1200 sqft
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1148 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
258 Forrest Ave
258 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
254 Forrest Ave
254 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
34 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
258 Forrest Ave
258 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
254 Forrest Ave
254 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9180 Horseshoe Bend
9180 Horseshoe Bend, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bath cottage home; minutes to Lake Lanier; Less than 1 mile to Vanns Tavern State Park.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
258 Forrest Ave
258 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
254 Forrest Ave
254 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gainesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Gainesville rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $859 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,023 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Gainesville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,023 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% rise in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Balcony
    Gainesville Apartments with GarageGainesville Apartments with GymGainesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGainesville Apartments with Parking
    Gainesville Apartments with PoolGainesville Cheap PlacesGainesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGainesville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
    Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATucker, GA
    Conyers, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GADoraville, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Brenau UniversityClark Atlanta University
    Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
    Life University