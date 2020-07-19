7262 Parks Trail

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking hot tub fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Walk into this grand two story living room, Coffered ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, inviting kitchen with granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Bedroom on main level with full bath, perfect for an en-law suite. Amazing loft upstair offers an additional entertaining or recreational space that your family will love. Spacious Master retreat comes with sitting area, fireplace, double closets, spa bath, and separate vanities. Additional en-law or teen suite upstairs. Private backyard backs up to wooded lot.