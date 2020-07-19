All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 7262 Parks Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
7262 Parks Trail
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:23 PM

7262 Parks Trail

7262 Parks Trail · (334) 221-0584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7262 Parks Trail, Fulton County, GA 30213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Walk into this grand two story living room, Coffered ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, inviting kitchen with granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Bedroom on main level with full bath, perfect for an en-law suite. Amazing loft upstair offers an additional entertaining or recreational space that your family will love. Spacious Master retreat comes with sitting area, fireplace, double closets, spa bath, and separate vanities. Additional en-law or teen suite upstairs. Private backyard backs up to wooded lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7262 Parks Trail have any available units?
7262 Parks Trail has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7262 Parks Trail have?
Some of 7262 Parks Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7262 Parks Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7262 Parks Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7262 Parks Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7262 Parks Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 7262 Parks Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7262 Parks Trail offers parking.
Does 7262 Parks Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7262 Parks Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7262 Parks Trail have a pool?
No, 7262 Parks Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7262 Parks Trail have accessible units?
No, 7262 Parks Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7262 Parks Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7262 Parks Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7262 Parks Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7262 Parks Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7262 Parks Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity