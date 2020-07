Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All electric condo in the city of College Park, minutes from Hartsfield Airport. Has a sliding glass door off the living room, leading to a walk out balcony. Separate dining room from the kitchen. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Condominium sits off Old National Hwy, convenient to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to the city of Atlanta and all the city has to offer, without the price tag.