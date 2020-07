Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ROOM for rent to 1 adult. $350 per month plus electricity and gas. Tenant will have exclusive use of a bedroom and a sitting room, both on second floor. Tenant will have access to a full bath, kitchen and 1 garage space. Rest of house NOT included. ROOM FOR RENT ONLY. Applicant must show proof of $1,500 per month in income. Must have 1 year of rental history. NO smoking. NO pets. Showing property Saturday August 24th, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM.