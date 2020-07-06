All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5645 Morning Creek Circle

5645 Morning Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5645 Morning Creek Circle, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, wood laminate flooring and carpet, Sunny Kitchen, including kitchen appliances, 2 living rooms, and a deck perfect for entertaining. This is a must see home!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1974
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 Morning Creek Circle have any available units?
5645 Morning Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5645 Morning Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5645 Morning Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 Morning Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5645 Morning Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5645 Morning Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 5645 Morning Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5645 Morning Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5645 Morning Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 Morning Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 5645 Morning Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5645 Morning Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 5645 Morning Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 Morning Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5645 Morning Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5645 Morning Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5645 Morning Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

