5610 Orly Terrace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready for room to spread out? Let this stand-out, split-level home help you! There's lots of places to play in this recently rehabbed and freshly updated house. A separate entry and large Living Room provide a great welcome. The eat-in Kitchen is well equipped with cabinets, counter top and appliances, including a wall mounted oven. It's efficient and has a well organized work triangle. You will find it so easy to prepare fabulous meals here. The Family Room has a charming brick fireplace. Have fun decorating this pretty room. Fresh carpeting and paint continue to set the stage for this sensational home. A Recreation Room adds even more play space. Ready to shoot some pool? Three nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths complete this sensational home. Located 12 miles south of downtown.



Pets would love this wooded lot....and we love pets....so plan to bring yours. Ask about our pet policy.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



https://secure.rently.com/properties/667337



For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1300.00 your take home pay must be $3,900.00)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease

6.Must be 18 to apply

7.Online Rent Payment Required

8.No credit card collections over 500.00

9.No recent car repossessions



I'm sorry We currently do not except SEC8



$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

