Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5610 Orly Terrace

5610 Orly Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5610 Orly Terrace, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for room to spread out? Let this stand-out, split-level home help you! There's lots of places to play in this recently rehabbed and freshly updated house. A separate entry and large Living Room provide a great welcome. The eat-in Kitchen is well equipped with cabinets, counter top and appliances, including a wall mounted oven. It's efficient and has a well organized work triangle. You will find it so easy to prepare fabulous meals here. The Family Room has a charming brick fireplace. Have fun decorating this pretty room. Fresh carpeting and paint continue to set the stage for this sensational home. A Recreation Room adds even more play space. Ready to shoot some pool? Three nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths complete this sensational home. Located 12 miles south of downtown.

Pets would love this wooded lot....and we love pets....so plan to bring yours. Ask about our pet policy.

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/667337

For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1300.00 your take home pay must be $3,900.00)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease
6.Must be 18 to apply
7.Online Rent Payment Required
8.No credit card collections over 500.00
9.No recent car repossessions

I'm sorry We currently do not except SEC8

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Orly Terrace have any available units?
5610 Orly Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5610 Orly Terrace have?
Some of 5610 Orly Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Orly Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Orly Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Orly Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Orly Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Orly Terrace offer parking?
No, 5610 Orly Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5610 Orly Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Orly Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Orly Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5610 Orly Terrace has a pool.
Does 5610 Orly Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5610 Orly Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Orly Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Orly Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Orly Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 Orly Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
