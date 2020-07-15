5335 Willow Park Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in College Park! Features include cozy fireplace in the living area, tons of natural light, spacious master bedroom with double vanity in the bathroom, and backyard with a deck that is perfect for entertaining guests!



Appliances include a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, and dishwasher. Great location close to shopping and restaurants! Pets under 25 lbs welcome.



