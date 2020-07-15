All apartments in Fulton County
5335 Willow Park Blvd

5335 Willow Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Willow Park Boulevard, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in College Park! Features include cozy fireplace in the living area, tons of natural light, spacious master bedroom with double vanity in the bathroom, and backyard with a deck that is perfect for entertaining guests!

Appliances include a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, and dishwasher. Great location close to shopping and restaurants! Pets under 25 lbs welcome.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

(RLNE5392056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Willow Park Blvd have any available units?
5335 Willow Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5335 Willow Park Blvd have?
Some of 5335 Willow Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Willow Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Willow Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Willow Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Willow Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Willow Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 5335 Willow Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5335 Willow Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Willow Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Willow Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 5335 Willow Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Willow Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5335 Willow Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Willow Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 Willow Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Willow Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5335 Willow Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
