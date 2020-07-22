5109 Amberland Square (NO SEC 8)

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

OPEN HOUSE 12/26/19 @ 1:00 PM HOME AVAILABLE 12/9/19 !!!!! BRAND NEW - Be the first to live in this 4/2 Ranch Home AVAILABLE NOW!!! - All the luxury of 5 star living!

You will love this 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch conveniently located just minutes from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport I-85, I -285 & S Fulton Parkway.



Open spacious and classy, large lounge room featuring a beautiful fireplace just in time for the cooler months.



Designer chef's kitchen with 36 inch Cabinets, tile backsplash, Granite countertops, pendant lit island, canned lights, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances including microwave and overlooking opened extra large living room w/ corner tile hearth FP & Dining rm.



Paneled hallway walls giving the feeling of absolute luxury.



Deluxe owner suite with walk-in closet & spa-inspired bath featuring separate 5 Soaker tub, 5

Chrome and glass shower and cultured marble dual vanities.

Wood looking LVP flooring on main. Screens. PestBan.



Double door entertainers porch, classy, sassy and offering the best lifestyle.



Double car garage, easy care manicured lawns and gardens complete this ideal home filled with quaint surprises - ready and waiting for you!



Please contact Carmen/Leasing Consultant to schedule a viewing; 404.334.7195.



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



A property Management company that cares about it's tenants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4445178)