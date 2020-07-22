All apartments in Fulton County
5058 Lower Elm St
5058 Lower Elm St

5058 Lower Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

5058 Lower Elm Street, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA Townhome In Sought After High Grove Community. This Well-Kept Home Features New Paint, Hardwood Floors and beautiful renovations throughout! This Property is Conveniently Located Only Minutes From All Major Interstates, Shopping & Public Transportation. The High Grove Community Has Wonderful Amenities Including an Active HOA, Swimming Pool, Playground, & Clubhouse! See it Today Before it's Gone! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5058 Lower Elm St have any available units?
5058 Lower Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5058 Lower Elm St have?
Some of 5058 Lower Elm St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5058 Lower Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
5058 Lower Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5058 Lower Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 5058 Lower Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5058 Lower Elm St offer parking?
No, 5058 Lower Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 5058 Lower Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5058 Lower Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5058 Lower Elm St have a pool?
Yes, 5058 Lower Elm St has a pool.
Does 5058 Lower Elm St have accessible units?
No, 5058 Lower Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 5058 Lower Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5058 Lower Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5058 Lower Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5058 Lower Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
