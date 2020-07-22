5058 Lower Elm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA Townhome In Sought After High Grove Community. This Well-Kept Home Features New Paint, Hardwood Floors and beautiful renovations throughout! This Property is Conveniently Located Only Minutes From All Major Interstates, Shopping & Public Transportation. The High Grove Community Has Wonderful Amenities Including an Active HOA, Swimming Pool, Playground, & Clubhouse! See it Today Before it's Gone! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan