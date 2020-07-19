All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4088 Sparta Blvd

4088 Sparta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4088 Sparta Boulevard, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
new construction
MOVE IN READY! NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home with Endless Upgrades! - MOVE IN READY! NEW CONSTRUCTION! This stunning Two-Story Craftsman style home is just the home you've been waiting for ! The upgrades are ENDLESS! Stunning Dark hardwood floors throughout main living area, Formal Dining room with coffered ceilings, Open concept living area with bright windows and cozy fireplace, Spacious kitchen with dark cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and wet bar, Oversized Master with walk-in closet, On suite bath with separate tub/shower, 2 spacious upstairs bedrooms and one on the main level, Huge fenced in backyard with storage shed!

Situated in the Camden Manor subdivision with amenities! The list goes on & on! This is A MUST SEE! Call us TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4602652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4088 Sparta Blvd have any available units?
4088 Sparta Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4088 Sparta Blvd have?
Some of 4088 Sparta Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4088 Sparta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4088 Sparta Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4088 Sparta Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4088 Sparta Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4088 Sparta Blvd offer parking?
No, 4088 Sparta Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4088 Sparta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4088 Sparta Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4088 Sparta Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4088 Sparta Blvd has a pool.
Does 4088 Sparta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4088 Sparta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4088 Sparta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4088 Sparta Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4088 Sparta Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4088 Sparta Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
