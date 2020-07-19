4088 Sparta Blvd

Amenities

MOVE IN READY! NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home with Endless Upgrades! - MOVE IN READY! NEW CONSTRUCTION! This stunning Two-Story Craftsman style home is just the home you've been waiting for ! The upgrades are ENDLESS! Stunning Dark hardwood floors throughout main living area, Formal Dining room with coffered ceilings, Open concept living area with bright windows and cozy fireplace, Spacious kitchen with dark cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and wet bar, Oversized Master with walk-in closet, On suite bath with separate tub/shower, 2 spacious upstairs bedrooms and one on the main level, Huge fenced in backyard with storage shed!



Situated in the Camden Manor subdivision with amenities! The list goes on & on! This is A MUST SEE! Call us TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



