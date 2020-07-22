4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

This individual rental is a one bedroom one bath private apartment, including its own separate entrance and driveway parking.



A utility charge will be added to the rent in the amount of $50.00 per month to cover water, trash, and electricity.



** Contact Miracle or Reana via Text or Call for availability**

678-409-0965



Respectfully no calls after 7pm

This immaculate 8 bedroom 5 1/2 bath home has been transformed into a quadruplex (4 rental apartments).



Come home to two acres of serene landscaping, where relaxation awaits you.



This home also features a detached double parking garage and a fenced in back yard



Conveniently located in Union City, this home is only a half of a mile from Hwy 85, 10 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and is within walking distance to a Marta Transit Station.



Short Term Month to Month lease available.