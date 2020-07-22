All apartments in Fulton County
4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:18 AM

4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3

4050 Flat Shoals Road · No Longer Available
Location

4050 Flat Shoals Road, Fulton County, GA 30291

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This individual rental is a one bedroom one bath private apartment, including its own separate entrance and driveway parking.

A utility charge will be added to the rent in the amount of $50.00 per month to cover water, trash, and electricity.

** Contact Miracle or Reana via Text or Call for availability**
678-409-0965

Respectfully no calls after 7pm
This immaculate 8 bedroom 5 1/2 bath home has been transformed into a quadruplex (4 rental apartments).

Come home to two acres of serene landscaping, where relaxation awaits you.

This home also features a detached double parking garage and a fenced in back yard

Conveniently located in Union City, this home is only a half of a mile from Hwy 85, 10 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and is within walking distance to a Marta Transit Station.

Short Term Month to Month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 have any available units?
4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 Flat Shoals Rd. Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
