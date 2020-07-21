3990 Jeffrey Dr

Amenities

Lovely 4 Bedroom Home!



This 4 bedroom home has hardwood floors, large open sunken family room with fireplace, formal living and dining area. The kitchen is open with a breakfast area and all appliances, even a washer & dryer! The master suite has trey ceilings, a nice walk-in closet and the master bath is spacious. This home also has a large private fenced back yard!



Great Place to call home SEE TODAY!!!



Pets Considered



Schools: Seaborn Lee Elementary, Camp Creek Middle, Westlake High School



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.

ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.

Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.

NET income should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. (Must or should / net or gross).

Positive Rental History.

No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.

$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.



Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:

Rental History is less than 2 years or from friend or family member.

History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.

Newly employed (Less than 1 year).

Low or No credit.



PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.