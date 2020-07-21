All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

3990 Jeffrey Dr

3990 Jeffrey Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3990 Jeffrey Dr, Fulton County, GA 30349

Lovely 4 Bedroom Home!

This 4 bedroom home has hardwood floors, large open sunken family room with fireplace, formal living and dining area. The kitchen is open with a breakfast area and all appliances, even a washer & dryer! The master suite has trey ceilings, a nice walk-in closet and the master bath is spacious. This home also has a large private fenced back yard!

Great Place to call home SEE TODAY!!!

Pets Considered

Schools: Seaborn Lee Elementary, Camp Creek Middle, Westlake High School

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.
ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.
Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.
NET income should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. (Must or should / net or gross).
Positive Rental History.
No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.
$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.

Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:
Rental History is less than 2 years or from friend or family member.
History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.
Newly employed (Less than 1 year).
Low or No credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 Jeffrey Dr have any available units?
3990 Jeffrey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3990 Jeffrey Dr have?
Some of 3990 Jeffrey Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 Jeffrey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3990 Jeffrey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 Jeffrey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3990 Jeffrey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3990 Jeffrey Dr offer parking?
No, 3990 Jeffrey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3990 Jeffrey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3990 Jeffrey Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 Jeffrey Dr have a pool?
No, 3990 Jeffrey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3990 Jeffrey Dr have accessible units?
No, 3990 Jeffrey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 Jeffrey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3990 Jeffrey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3990 Jeffrey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3990 Jeffrey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
