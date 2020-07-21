3720 Benchmark Drive

Amenities
***Available Now***
This well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath split level home is move-in ready and features hardwood flooring throughout! Enjoy a separate dining room plus an eat-in kitchen nook, and a lower level room that opens to the backyard patio and level backyard. There's extra storage in the 2-car garage - hurry this won't last long!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: S.L Lewis
Middle School: Mcnair
High School: Banneker
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.