All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3720 Benchmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3720 Benchmark Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3720 Benchmark Drive

3720 Benchmark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3720 Benchmark Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

This well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath split level home is move-in ready and features hardwood flooring throughout! Enjoy a separate dining room plus an eat-in kitchen nook, and a lower level room that opens to the backyard patio and level backyard. There's extra storage in the 2-car garage - hurry this won't last long!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

SCHOOLS

Elementary School: S.L Lewis

Middle School: Mcnair

High School: Banneker

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have any available units?
3720 Benchmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3720 Benchmark Drive have?
Some of 3720 Benchmark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Benchmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Benchmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Benchmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Benchmark Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College