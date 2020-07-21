All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:11 AM

3428 Sable Chase Lane

3428 Sable Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3428 Sable Chase Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This gem of a house features a dramatic great room. The master is located on the main level. Two upstairs bedrooms. Private Backyard - Community Pool, Kids play area. Convenient to 285 and local shopping.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,425

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Sable Chase Lane have any available units?
3428 Sable Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3428 Sable Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Sable Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Sable Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3428 Sable Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3428 Sable Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 3428 Sable Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Sable Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Sable Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Sable Chase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3428 Sable Chase Lane has a pool.
Does 3428 Sable Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 3428 Sable Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Sable Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Sable Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
