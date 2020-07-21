3428 Sable Chase Lane

Amenities
This gem of a house features a dramatic great room. The master is located on the main level. Two upstairs bedrooms. Private Backyard - Community Pool, Kids play area. Convenient to 285 and local shopping.
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,425
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.