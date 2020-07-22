3367 Estes Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL March 18th. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Beautiful brick front town-home with 2-car garage. Open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms & baths. Close to shopping centers, airport, major highways and downtown. WILL NOT LAST LONG. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 and older must apply. $65 Non Refundable Application fee and $100.00 per married couple. (1)Provide Photo Id, (2) SS Card, (3) three most recent pay stubs, (4) three months bank statements, (5) 2 years with current employer and Evictions must be 3 years or older. There will be a credit, background and rental history check. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Security Deposit - Equals to One Month Rent. ACT FAST will not last long.