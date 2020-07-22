All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

3367 Estes Dr

3367 Estes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3367 Estes Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL March 18th. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Beautiful brick front town-home with 2-car garage. Open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms & baths. Close to shopping centers, airport, major highways and downtown. WILL NOT LAST LONG. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 and older must apply. $65 Non Refundable Application fee and $100.00 per married couple. (1)Provide Photo Id, (2) SS Card, (3) three most recent pay stubs, (4) three months bank statements, (5) 2 years with current employer and Evictions must be 3 years or older. There will be a credit, background and rental history check. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Security Deposit - Equals to One Month Rent. ACT FAST will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Estes Dr have any available units?
3367 Estes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3367 Estes Dr have?
Some of 3367 Estes Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Estes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Estes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Estes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3367 Estes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3367 Estes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3367 Estes Dr offers parking.
Does 3367 Estes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Estes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Estes Dr have a pool?
No, 3367 Estes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3367 Estes Dr have accessible units?
No, 3367 Estes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Estes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3367 Estes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3367 Estes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3367 Estes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
