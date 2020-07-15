All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3355 Sable Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3355 Sable Chase Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:01 PM

3355 Sable Chase Lane

3355 Sable Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3355 Sable Chase Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Sable Chase Lane have any available units?
3355 Sable Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3355 Sable Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Sable Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Sable Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3355 Sable Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3355 Sable Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 3355 Sable Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3355 Sable Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Sable Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Sable Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 3355 Sable Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Sable Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 3355 Sable Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Sable Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 Sable Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College