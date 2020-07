Amenities

garage fireplace microwave carpet

Introducing 2924 Brookfrod Lane! Spacious, 2537 sq foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. Tons of natural light with this home, as well an open floor plan. All new carpeting throughout, pantry in the kitchen for storage! Kitchen is well equipped with all appliances. HOA fee is included as part of the rent. Well maintained home!