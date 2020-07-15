2830 LA JEAN Drive

Amenities
***Available Now*** Roomy 5BR 3BA Brick traditional home features hardwood floors and offers tons of space and is a perfect family abode! Enjoy the family room that opens to the dining room, kitchen breakfast bar, large fenced backyard with balcony deck and a convenient location to Interstate, airport, and downtown. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required
County: Fulton;;
Subdivision: Laurel Woods;
Sq. Footage:1288;
Year Built: 1971;
Beds 5 Baths:3;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bethune;
Middle School: McNair;
High School: Banneker;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing