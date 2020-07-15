2830 LA JEAN Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available Now*** Roomy 5BR 3BA Brick traditional home features hardwood floors and offers tons of space and is a perfect family abode! Enjoy the family room that opens to the dining room, kitchen breakfast bar, large fenced backyard with balcony deck and a convenient location to Interstate, airport, and downtown. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required



County: Fulton;;

Subdivision: Laurel Woods;

Sq. Footage:1288;

Year Built: 1971;

Beds 5 Baths:3;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Bethune;

Middle School: McNair;

High School: Banneker;



To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing