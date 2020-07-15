All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

2830 LA JEAN Drive

2830 Lajean Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Lajean Dr, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available Now*** Roomy 5BR 3BA Brick traditional home features hardwood floors and offers tons of space and is a perfect family abode! Enjoy the family room that opens to the dining room, kitchen breakfast bar, large fenced backyard with balcony deck and a convenient location to Interstate, airport, and downtown. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required

County: Fulton;;
Subdivision: Laurel Woods;
Sq. Footage:1288;
Year Built: 1971;
Beds 5 Baths:3;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bethune;
Middle School: McNair;
High School: Banneker;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 LA JEAN Drive have any available units?
2830 LA JEAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2830 LA JEAN Drive have?
Some of 2830 LA JEAN Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 LA JEAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 LA JEAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 LA JEAN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 LA JEAN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2830 LA JEAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2830 LA JEAN Drive offers parking.
Does 2830 LA JEAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 LA JEAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 LA JEAN Drive have a pool?
No, 2830 LA JEAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2830 LA JEAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2830 LA JEAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 LA JEAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 LA JEAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 LA JEAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2830 LA JEAN Drive has units with air conditioning.
