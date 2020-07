Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home conveniently located close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This property is bigger then it seems, it features formal Dining Room, open kitchen offering all appliances included, large eat in breakfast area featuring bay windows open into family room with fireplace. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!