2816 Two Lake Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Fall in love with this wonderfully renovated home with three well proportioned bedrooms all with robes, modern Corinthian doors and wall to wall carpet. There is a sunken lounge area with fireplace off kitchen with solid stained timber cabinetry, dishwasher and adjoining dining room. The rear deck has a lovely lake view and the carpets are in excellent condition. A big double garage has access to the lounge area and a toilet and coat closet downstairs. The master bdrm, with adjoining ensuite bath has high ceilings and a feature window letting in lots of light.