Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

2816 Two Lake Cir

2816 Two Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Two Lake Cir, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Fall in love with this wonderfully renovated home with three well proportioned bedrooms all with robes, modern Corinthian doors and wall to wall carpet. There is a sunken lounge area with fireplace off kitchen with solid stained timber cabinetry, dishwasher and adjoining dining room. The rear deck has a lovely lake view and the carpets are in excellent condition. A big double garage has access to the lounge area and a toilet and coat closet downstairs. The master bdrm, with adjoining ensuite bath has high ceilings and a feature window letting in lots of light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Two Lake Cir have any available units?
2816 Two Lake Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2816 Two Lake Cir have?
Some of 2816 Two Lake Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Two Lake Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Two Lake Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Two Lake Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Two Lake Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2816 Two Lake Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Two Lake Cir offers parking.
Does 2816 Two Lake Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Two Lake Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Two Lake Cir have a pool?
No, 2816 Two Lake Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Two Lake Cir have accessible units?
No, 2816 Two Lake Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Two Lake Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Two Lake Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Two Lake Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2816 Two Lake Cir has units with air conditioning.
