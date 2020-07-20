2791 High Tide Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Easy Breezy Ranch in Sandpiper's Cover Subdivision (3 x 2.5) - Make it easy getting home. This modern 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is conveniently located just off I-85 and I-285 South. The stack stone facade of this modern home sits in the middle of .3 acres of land. Park in your large driveway or park in the 2-car garage. Front entrance is covered and leads directly into hard surface living room that features a gas fireplace and mantel, ceiling and open floor plan to breakfast room and kitchen. Laundry room is off kitchen. Kitchen has hard-surface counter, plentiful oak cabinets and black appliances for convenience. Master bedroom has trey ceiling, ceiling fan and an ensuite bath with garden tub and stand-alone shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious each fitting a queen size bedroom suite. Come and view for yourself and do so quickly as homes in this subdivision do not last. Most homes are for sale!!!



(RLNE1921395)