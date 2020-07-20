All apartments in Fulton County
2791 High Tide Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2791 High Tide Dr

2791 High Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2791 High Tide Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Easy Breezy Ranch in Sandpiper's Cover Subdivision (3 x 2.5) - Make it easy getting home. This modern 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is conveniently located just off I-85 and I-285 South. The stack stone facade of this modern home sits in the middle of .3 acres of land. Park in your large driveway or park in the 2-car garage. Front entrance is covered and leads directly into hard surface living room that features a gas fireplace and mantel, ceiling and open floor plan to breakfast room and kitchen. Laundry room is off kitchen. Kitchen has hard-surface counter, plentiful oak cabinets and black appliances for convenience. Master bedroom has trey ceiling, ceiling fan and an ensuite bath with garden tub and stand-alone shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious each fitting a queen size bedroom suite. Come and view for yourself and do so quickly as homes in this subdivision do not last. Most homes are for sale!!!

(RLNE1921395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 High Tide Dr have any available units?
2791 High Tide Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2791 High Tide Dr have?
Some of 2791 High Tide Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 High Tide Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2791 High Tide Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 High Tide Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2791 High Tide Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2791 High Tide Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2791 High Tide Dr offers parking.
Does 2791 High Tide Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2791 High Tide Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 High Tide Dr have a pool?
No, 2791 High Tide Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2791 High Tide Dr have accessible units?
No, 2791 High Tide Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 High Tide Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2791 High Tide Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2791 High Tide Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2791 High Tide Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
