2630 Teakwood Lane B

Amenities
Beautiful 2-bed Home in Residential Neighborhood - Property Id: 97677
This is an inviting and move in ready home on a cul-de-sac! The home has a spacious living room, large bedrooms, great kitchen, and private driveway. Close to I-85 and I-285. Minutes to the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, shopping, and downtown Atlanta!
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.
600 or above credit score required. Background checks completed as part of application process.
Apply at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/600132
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97677
No Pets Allowed
