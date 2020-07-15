2630 Teakwood Lane B

Amenities

dishwasher microwave carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2-bed Home in Residential Neighborhood - Property Id: 97677



This is an inviting and move in ready home on a cul-de-sac! The home has a spacious living room, large bedrooms, great kitchen, and private driveway. Close to I-85 and I-285. Minutes to the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, shopping, and downtown Atlanta!



OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.



600 or above credit score required. Background checks completed as part of application process.



Apply at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/600132

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97677

Property Id 97677



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4668493)