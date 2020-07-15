All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2630 Teakwood Lane B

2630 Teakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Teakwood Lane, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2-bed Home in Residential Neighborhood - Property Id: 97677

This is an inviting and move in ready home on a cul-de-sac! The home has a spacious living room, large bedrooms, great kitchen, and private driveway. Close to I-85 and I-285. Minutes to the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, shopping, and downtown Atlanta!

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.

600 or above credit score required. Background checks completed as part of application process.

Apply at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/600132
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97677
Property Id 97677

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668493)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2630 Teakwood Lane B have any available units?
2630 Teakwood Lane B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2630 Teakwood Lane B have?
Some of 2630 Teakwood Lane B's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Teakwood Lane B currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Teakwood Lane B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Teakwood Lane B pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane B offer parking?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane B does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane B have a pool?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane B does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane B have accessible units?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane B does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Teakwood Lane B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane B does not have units with air conditioning.
