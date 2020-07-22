All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2300 Burdett Ridge Dr
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

2300 Burdett Ridge Dr

2300 Burdett Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2300 Burdett Ridge Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr have any available units?
2300 Burdett Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Burdett Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Burdett Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College