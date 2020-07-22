All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
2233 Bigwood Trl
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:20 PM

2233 Bigwood Trl

2233 Bigwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Bigwood Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
2233 Bigwood Trail, Atlanta, GA 30349
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready 4/6/2020

Great interior town home. Enter on the main level into the living room. There is a dining area, 1/2 bath, kitchen with Oak cabinets, all black appliances (electric stove)and access to the back patio. Upper level features the master bedroom and master bath with jetted tub/shower combination, two spare bedrooms
Directions: I-75S to I-85S/GA-403S, take GA-279/Old National Hwy Exit 69 and make left on Old National Hwy, left on Olmadison Place, right on Olmadison Lane, left on Bigwood Trail. Home on the right.

Elementary: Nolan
Middle: McNair
High: Banneker

Built 2008 Approx. 1,620 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Bigwood Trl have any available units?
2233 Bigwood Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2233 Bigwood Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Bigwood Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Bigwood Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Bigwood Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2233 Bigwood Trl offer parking?
No, 2233 Bigwood Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Bigwood Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Bigwood Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Bigwood Trl have a pool?
No, 2233 Bigwood Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Bigwood Trl have accessible units?
No, 2233 Bigwood Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Bigwood Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Bigwood Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Bigwood Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Bigwood Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
