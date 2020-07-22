2233 Bigwood Trl

Amenities

2233 Bigwood Trail, Atlanta, GA 30349

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready 4/6/2020



Great interior town home. Enter on the main level into the living room. There is a dining area, 1/2 bath, kitchen with Oak cabinets, all black appliances (electric stove)and access to the back patio. Upper level features the master bedroom and master bath with jetted tub/shower combination, two spare bedrooms

Directions: I-75S to I-85S/GA-403S, take GA-279/Old National Hwy Exit 69 and make left on Old National Hwy, left on Olmadison Place, right on Olmadison Lane, left on Bigwood Trail. Home on the right.



Elementary: Nolan

Middle: McNair

High: Banneker



Built 2008 Approx. 1,620 s/f