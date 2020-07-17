1400 Creel Lane - 1

Amenities

*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***



3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage gorgeous brand new construction townhome available for rent in the gated townhome community located in South Atlanta off Creel Road. The spacious floor plans feature a large kitchen with islands and granite countertops, plus stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Creel Walk is close to I-85, 285 and Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. Water and trash is included. House is all electric so you will never get a gas bill!



Professionally managed by Aramis Realty.