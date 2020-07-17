All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
1400 Creel Lane - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

1400 Creel Lane - 1

1400 Creel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage gorgeous brand new construction townhome available for rent in the gated townhome community located in South Atlanta off Creel Road. The spacious floor plans feature a large kitchen with islands and granite countertops, plus stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Creel Walk is close to I-85, 285 and Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. Water and trash is included. House is all electric so you will never get a gas bill!

Professionally managed by Aramis Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 have any available units?
1400 Creel Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 have?
Some of 1400 Creel Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Creel Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Creel Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Creel Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Creel Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Creel Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Creel Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 1400 Creel Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1400 Creel Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Creel Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Creel Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Creel Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
