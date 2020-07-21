110 San Marino Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4br/3ba Beautiful Home in a Lovely Neighborhood...Minutes away from the Airport!! Ready for Immediate Move-In!! - *****BRAND NEW LISTING*****NEAR THE AIRPORT ******WON'T LAST LONG****

Lovely home with great curb appeal!! Totally renovated and ready to move in!! Brand new floors throughout, nice bright and white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There are three and two full baths on the upper level and one bedroom and a full bath on the lower level. The lower level also has another family room with a fireplace and a wet bar, perfect for entertaining. The garage is huge and has several rooms for storage areas. This home will NOT last on the market long!!! Come see it before it's too late!!! The home has a full security system with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, this feature is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing.



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



