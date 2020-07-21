All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

110 San Marino Court

110 San Marino Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

110 San Marino Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4br/3ba Beautiful Home in a Lovely Neighborhood...Minutes away from the Airport!! Ready for Immediate Move-In!! - *****BRAND NEW LISTING*****NEAR THE AIRPORT ******WON'T LAST LONG****
Lovely home with great curb appeal!! Totally renovated and ready to move in!! Brand new floors throughout, nice bright and white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There are three and two full baths on the upper level and one bedroom and a full bath on the lower level. The lower level also has another family room with a fireplace and a wet bar, perfect for entertaining. The garage is huge and has several rooms for storage areas. This home will NOT last on the market long!!! Come see it before it's too late!!! The home has a full security system with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, this feature is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE5095929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 San Marino Court have any available units?
110 San Marino Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 110 San Marino Court have?
Some of 110 San Marino Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 San Marino Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 San Marino Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 San Marino Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 San Marino Court is pet friendly.
Does 110 San Marino Court offer parking?
Yes, 110 San Marino Court offers parking.
Does 110 San Marino Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 San Marino Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 San Marino Court have a pool?
No, 110 San Marino Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 San Marino Court have accessible units?
No, 110 San Marino Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 San Marino Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 San Marino Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 San Marino Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 San Marino Court does not have units with air conditioning.
