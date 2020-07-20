All apartments in Fulton County
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
1010 Pine Tree Trail
Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:04 PM

1010 Pine Tree Trail

1010 Pine Tree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Pine Tree Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Newly renovated 4 BR, 2 BA townhome with lots of room to spread out. Private end-unit has an updated eat-in kitchen with new appliances, spacious and open family room, separate DR, updated baths, covered front porch, and a one-car garage. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Nolan Elementary School
McNair Middle School
Creekside High School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1989

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1130
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Pine Tree Trail have any available units?
1010 Pine Tree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 1010 Pine Tree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Pine Tree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Pine Tree Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Pine Tree Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 1010 Pine Tree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Pine Tree Trail offers parking.
Does 1010 Pine Tree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Pine Tree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Pine Tree Trail have a pool?
No, 1010 Pine Tree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Pine Tree Trail have accessible units?
No, 1010 Pine Tree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Pine Tree Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Pine Tree Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Pine Tree Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Pine Tree Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
