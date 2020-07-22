All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 980 Summerfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
980 Summerfield Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

980 Summerfield Drive

980 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

980 Summerfield Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom 4 bath home on unfinished basement; home features hardwood floors throughout the main floor; Gorgeous Master Suite with sitting room and fireplace; Guest bedroom on main; Entertain in your own gourmet kitchen with FP; Relax on your private deck and enjoy privacy! Sienna Trail runs behind home to walk on the trail! Call to schedule a Viewing. Pets Allowed: Negotiable

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Summerfield Drive have any available units?
980 Summerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 980 Summerfield Drive have?
Some of 980 Summerfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Summerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
980 Summerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Summerfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 Summerfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 980 Summerfield Drive offer parking?
No, 980 Summerfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 980 Summerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Summerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Summerfield Drive have a pool?
No, 980 Summerfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 980 Summerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 980 Summerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Summerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Summerfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Summerfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 Summerfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University