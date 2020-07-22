980 Summerfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 bedroom 4 bath home on unfinished basement; home features hardwood floors throughout the main floor; Gorgeous Master Suite with sitting room and fireplace; Guest bedroom on main; Entertain in your own gourmet kitchen with FP; Relax on your private deck and enjoy privacy! Sienna Trail runs behind home to walk on the trail! Call to schedule a Viewing. Pets Allowed: Negotiable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.