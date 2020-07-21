8825 FORD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool table bbq/grill garage

One of the best views on Lake Lanier! This outstanding custom home is surrounded by nature and water with views from every room. From the moment you walk through the front door you know this home is special. Built to capitalize on the lake views. Entertain in style, expansive rear deck with covered area for cooking and dining. Oversized 2 slip dock in deepwater with party deck. Master on main, upscale chef's kitchen, large en suite bedrooms, 3 fireplaces, pool table & 2nd family room on terrace lvl. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished! Great spot for fishing!