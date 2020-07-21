All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
8825 FORD Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

8825 FORD Lane

8825 Ford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8825 Ford Lane, Forsyth County, GA 30506

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
One of the best views on Lake Lanier! This outstanding custom home is surrounded by nature and water with views from every room. From the moment you walk through the front door you know this home is special. Built to capitalize on the lake views. Entertain in style, expansive rear deck with covered area for cooking and dining. Oversized 2 slip dock in deepwater with party deck. Master on main, upscale chef's kitchen, large en suite bedrooms, 3 fireplaces, pool table & 2nd family room on terrace lvl. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished! Great spot for fishing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 FORD Lane have any available units?
8825 FORD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 8825 FORD Lane have?
Some of 8825 FORD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 FORD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8825 FORD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 FORD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8825 FORD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 8825 FORD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8825 FORD Lane offers parking.
Does 8825 FORD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 FORD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 FORD Lane have a pool?
No, 8825 FORD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8825 FORD Lane have accessible units?
No, 8825 FORD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 FORD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8825 FORD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 FORD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8825 FORD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
