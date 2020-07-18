Amenities

8020 Coventry Pointe Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous house in Suwanee! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st. Stunning brick home in newest phase of Laurel Springs! Kitchen opens to keeping room & great room, both with fireplaces, built-ins and abundant natural light. Hardwood floor on main level. Upstairs offers large master suite with sitting room and upgrade master spa & custom designed expansive master closet. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths recently remodeled. Finished basement provides theater room, full bath, bar and is perfect to entertainment. Lush plantings in private backyard oasis. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Preferable two years lease. Application fee is $50 per person. Showings by appointment only and require 24 hours notice. House is still occupied, please respect owners privacy. For additional information and schedule a viewing please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5897754)