All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 8020 Coventry Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
8020 Coventry Pointe
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8020 Coventry Pointe

8020 Coventry Pointe · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8020 Coventry Pointe, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8020 Coventry Pointe · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
8020 Coventry Pointe Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous house in Suwanee! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st. Stunning brick home in newest phase of Laurel Springs! Kitchen opens to keeping room & great room, both with fireplaces, built-ins and abundant natural light. Hardwood floor on main level. Upstairs offers large master suite with sitting room and upgrade master spa & custom designed expansive master closet. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths recently remodeled. Finished basement provides theater room, full bath, bar and is perfect to entertainment. Lush plantings in private backyard oasis. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Preferable two years lease. Application fee is $50 per person. Showings by appointment only and require 24 hours notice. House is still occupied, please respect owners privacy. For additional information and schedule a viewing please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5897754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Coventry Pointe have any available units?
8020 Coventry Pointe has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8020 Coventry Pointe have?
Some of 8020 Coventry Pointe's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Coventry Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Coventry Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Coventry Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 8020 Coventry Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 8020 Coventry Pointe offer parking?
No, 8020 Coventry Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 8020 Coventry Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Coventry Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Coventry Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 8020 Coventry Pointe has a pool.
Does 8020 Coventry Pointe have accessible units?
No, 8020 Coventry Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Coventry Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Coventry Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 Coventry Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 8020 Coventry Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8020 Coventry Pointe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity