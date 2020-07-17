7260 Foxberry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

Preserve at Brookwood. - Price Improvement! Refinished Hardwoods. New Windows. Love where you live in this awesome S. Forsyth location! Minutes to great shopping and restaurants including a quick 15 minute drive over to the new Halcyon development. Classic 4 bedroom home with Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Neutral colored interior, White Kitchen Cabinets, White Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. Lots of gathering space options for relaxing with Family including an inviting Family Room, separate Dining and Living Room. Upstairs you will find a private Master Retreat with updated EnSuite. Laundry conveniently located upstairs as well. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. Unfinished basement for lots of storage space. Freshly painted exterior. Brand new deck. Private backyard. Lambert High School district. *Additional $15 per month for Resident Benefit Package which includes Quarterly Filter Shipment, Online Tenant Portal, After Hours Emergency Maintenance Hotline and 1 time forgiveness of late fee (rent paid in full by 10th of month).



(RLNE5776763)